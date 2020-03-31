OTTAWA -- Doctors, nurses and other staff members at the Ottawa Hospital were greeted with a special message at work Tuesday morning.

A giant sign saying “Thank You TOH Superheroes” was placed at the staff parking lot of the General Campus.

A welcome message for staff arriving at the hospital!



To whoever placed these at the General Campus.... thank you! ����#Gratitude #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/FpRdz2MF0H — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) March 31, 2020

Other signs saying “Thank You TOH” and “Thank You” were also placed around the campus.

Meantime, messages of support have been posted across the City of Ottawa.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service posted a few of the “amazing messages of support” across Ottawa.

One sign is on a billboard saying “Thank You for Keeping Us Safe.”

Ottawa residents are asked to cheer health care workers, emergency service personnel and other essential workers every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. until April 8.