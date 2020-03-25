OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being encouraged to show their appreciation to health care workers and other essential workers every Wednesday evening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council passed a motion from Councillor Theresa Kavanagh urging residents to step outside every Wednesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. to cheer all essential workers in Ottawa.

Kavanagh says the motion is to show “thanks” and “support” to health care workers, and essential workers in grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses that are staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kavanagh told Council that “most people want to do something, want to show their support” to essential workers still going to work everyday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a small way, perhaps a little bit of a loud way. It’s a way we can show our support,” said Kavanagh.

Residents are invited to show their appreciation to all health care workers and other essential workers in Ottawa every Wednesday evening from March 25 to April 8.