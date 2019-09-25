

What may be a tense Ottawa City Council meeting is underway at city hall.

College Ward Councillor Rick Chiarelli has formally asked for a medical leave of absence, while he is facing accusations of sexual harassment from several women who used to work for him, or were applying to work in his office.

On Tuesday, Chiarelli released a statement saying he had applied for medical leave, after he was rushed to hospital in mid-August.

“I have attempted to follow my doctor's instructions… almost completely eliminating work and stress activity and attending follow-up appointments. Unfortunately, I have been too ill to formalize the process until now. With the assistance and urging of my doctors, I am able to do so today. I hope to return to my duties as soon as possible, but must continue to focus on my recovery.”

At least one woman has made an official complaint to the integrity commissioner.

Councillors Alan Hubley and Scott Moffatt will help with any constituency issues in College ward while Chiarelli is on leave.

Mayor Jim Watson is also facing allegations that he is fostering a “toxic” workplace.

Capital Ward councillor Shawn Menard tweeted that he felt Watson was being petty and personal because the two often clash on policy.

I can’t tell you how shitty it is to go into work everyday knowing that the Mayor despises you for wanting policy changes, and openly goes after you personally trying to label you as a hypocrite repeatedly. 1/2 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) September 24, 2019

“I don't get side tracked by Twitter wars,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said, “I think it’s healthy to have debates. Some say you shouldn’t be critical of one another. Well, you know what? That’s the messy business of democracy.”