OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'Feel': Local artist in Ottawa Romy Mounzer releases debut album

    Share

    A local singer and songwriter in Ottawa has released her debut album, which explores the themes of freedom, healing and resilience.

    Romy Mounzer told CTV Morning Live her new album is called "Feel," as it's all about embracing your autunitic self.

    "It's about embracing the true self, letting go, feeling and just be the true authentic self. It raises awareness," she said.

    While she’s held back a lot for so long, she's finally decided to express herself through the album, she adds.

    "It's a new rejuvenated me," Mounzer said.

    The debut of the album took place Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Berlin at the ByWard Market.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News