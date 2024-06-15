'Feel': Local artist in Ottawa Romy Mounzer releases debut album

A local singer and songwriter in Ottawa has released her debut album, which explores the themes of freedom, healing and resilience.

Romy Mounzer told CTV Morning Live her new album is called "Feel," as it's all about embracing your autunitic self.

"It's about embracing the true self, letting go, feeling and just be the true authentic self. It raises awareness," she said.

While she’s held back a lot for so long, she's finally decided to express herself through the album, she adds.

"It's a new rejuvenated me," Mounzer said.

The debut of the album took place Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Berlin at the ByWard Market.