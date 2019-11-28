The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help in finding 37-year-old federal offender Aaron Joseph.

Joseph is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching his statutory release. Joseph is serving a 2 year, 8 month, and 2 day sentence for seven counts of robbery, six counts of theft, two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a probation order, and one count of unlawfully at large and fail to appear.

Joseph is described as white, 6', 180lbs, bald, with brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right upper arm, forearm, and wrist.

He's been known to frequent Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingston, and Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-870-7673.