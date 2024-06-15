OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver facing charges after clocking 165 km/h on Highway 417: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 near Moodie station Saturday morning.

    The driver clocked 165 km/h, police say.

    As a result, they are facing a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    If convicted, they will also face six demerit points.

