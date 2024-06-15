Here are five places to drive to this summer from Ottawa

It's that time of the year to take a road trip and explore the hidden gems around Ottawa, as the summer begins and temperatures rise.

Here are five places to visit this summer:

Wakefield

One of the many villages under the umbrella of the municipality of La Pêche is Wakefield. Though it's located in the province of Quebec, it's only 35 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The village of Wakefield is an authentic destination, as it's surrounded by nature and boarded by the Gatineau River, which gives all the vacation vibes you need, Lelia Baklemainguy, chair of the board of Outaouais Tourism, told CTV Morning Live.

She adds that it's known for its artistic community, history, local shops and some coffee shops. Its locals are also very friendly, she says.

"Take a walk on the boardwalk. That's the first thing I would do, and enjoy the view. And look at the beautiful Covered Bridge. You can also walk to the Covered Bridge, which is really an important symbol for the whole community," she said.

The drive from Ottawa to Wakefield is around 30 minutes.

Cornwall

The city of Cornwall is located in eastern Ontario, where the provinces of Ontario and Quebec and the state of New York converge. It's also centrally located between Ottawa and Montreal.

Kevin Lajoie, tourism officer at the City of Cornwall, told CTV Morning Live there are a lot of things to see and do in the city, including arts and culture, Canadian history and heritage and the natural beauty.

"We got a little bit of everything," he said. "A blend of urban and rural activities."

He notes that the city is located along the St. Lawrence River, making it a great outdoor destination.

It's approximately 97.3 km away from the capital. The drive from Ottawa to Cornwall takes just over an hour.

Kingston

Kingston is a city located in southeastern Ontario, located on the northeastern end of Lake Ontario. It's also midway between the cities of Toronto and Montreal.

Andre Soucy, director of visitor services at Tourism Kingston, told CTV Morning Live there's something for everybody in the Limestone City.

"Whether you like history, whether you like food or to do sporting activities in the water, or shopping, there's really something for everybody," he said.

The city's major attractions include its Waterfront, Fort Henry National Historic Site, Kingston Trolley Tours, Canada’s Penitentiary Museum and Wolf islander III.

The drive from Ottawa to Kingston takes approximately two hours, as it's 197 km away.

Merrickville-Wolford

The village of Merrickville Merrickville–Wolford is loacted in eastern Ontario, in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, spanning both shores of the Rideau River.

The village is not only close to the capital, but it's also very walkable, Yves Grandmaitre, vice president of Merrickville Chamber of Commerce, told CTV Morning Live.

"It's very compact … It's a Victorian village … And within a few blocks you can get pretty much anything and everything," he said. "You can cycle to it. You can ride to it. You can ride your boat it. You can drive to it."

Merrickville-Wolford is a 53-minute drive from Ottawa, as it's 79 km away.

Pembroke

The city of Pembroke is located in the Ottawa Valley. It offers tourists a blend of both rural and urban experiences.

It is the place to visit when you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the capital, Elijah Mckeown, tourism and digital media officer at the City of Pembroke, told CTV Morning Live.

"Start off at the Waterfront Park, because really that's what our largest natural attraction," he said. "We're right on the Ottawa River."

During the evening, he adds there's a number of free activities, such as free yoga, movies and live music all summer.

The drive from the capital to Pembroke is around an hour and a half. It's 148 km northwest of Ottawa.

Mor information about these places is available on CTV Morning Live's website.