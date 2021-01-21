Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Weekly COVID-19 trends in Ottawa showing signs of improvement
Ottawa man charged under Quarantine Act after allegedly disobeying post-travel rules
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Jan. 20, 2021
City officials adjusting vaccine rollout following news of zero shipments next week
NCC asking residents not to travel to skate on Rideau Canal
Ontario addresses confusion about new stay-at-home rules. These are the answers to your top questions
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?