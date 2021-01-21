OTTAWA -- Ten residents at Ottawa's Valley Stream Retirement Residence have now died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports 51 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus since the outbreak began on Jan. 2.

Thirteen cases involving residents are now considered resolved.

"We regret to confirm that ten residents have passed away with COVID-19 during the outbreak," said a statement from Revera, which operates the Nepean retirement residence.

"The team at Valley Stream offers its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the residents who passed away."

Revera says all residents are monitored closely for symptoms twice daily and are tested if they present any potential signs or symptoms of the virus. Residents are self-isolating in their rooms, and meals will be served there.

All staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts, and must wear masks and eye protection while in the home.

Revera says all staff members were tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 19.