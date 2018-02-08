

Gatineau Police say drug trafficking charges have been laid against a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Naples Street in Aylmer Tuesday afternoon, seizing over 700 Xanax pills, as well as quantities of magic mushrooms, MDMA, hashish, and a small amount of oxycodone, methamphetamines, and cocaine.

Some of these were bought online, police say, and illegally imported. Police believe they were intended to be sold in Hull.

Officers also found a taser and some cash.

Police say the 16-year-old is the principal suspect in this case and he is known to police.

Both he and the 40-year-old are charged with drug possession, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, importation of controlled substances, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Further charges may be laid.

Both suspects have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.