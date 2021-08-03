OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot late Monday night in the Carlington area.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit said they were called to the Caldwell Avenue area at around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Police later said in a release that the teen approached a patrol vehicle and asked for help after being shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect description is not currently available.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also asking anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area to come forward.