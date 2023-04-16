TD Place in Ottawa to host Pacific Four Series women's rugby tournament this summer

Ottawa will host a Pacific Four Series women's rugby tournament this summer.

Rugby Canada announced on Sunday that Canada, Australia, reigning world champions New Zealand and the United States will participate in the event at TD Place in July.

Canada will face the New Zealand Black Ferns on July 8, and the U.S. will take on Australia. On July 14, Canada will play Australia and the U.S. will meet New Zealand.

"We are pleased to be able to bring another international rugby event to the province of Ontario and Canada’s capital," Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys said in a statement.

"We will also be leaving a legacy of rugby across the city - delivering rugby coaching sessions to 5,000 children and donating 3,000 rugby balls to Ottawa schools this summer.

"TD Place is a great stadium for international rugby, and we will be aiming to pack it with thousands of Canadians to get behind our team and celebrate the women who represent Canada. We can’t wait to see what our team can do against the World Champions in July."

Canada's women's rugby team is currently ranked fourth in the world.

"I am thrilled that Ottawa will host the 2023 Pacific Four Series international women’s rugby tournament," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a statement.

"This top-tier sporting event will not only put on display some of the best in women’s rugby but will also showcase our beautiful city to visitors from around the world."

Canada's U20 women's rugby team and the U18 Canada East Team will play matches in Ottawa during the event, while the Canadian U20 team will play England on July 8 at TD Place.

This will be the first major international women's rugby series hosted in Canada since 2015.

Tickets go on sale on April 27.

Last summer, TD Place hosted Canada's senior men Rugby 15s as they faced Spain.

With files from The Canadian Press