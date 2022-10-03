Sutcliffe releases plans for downtown revitalization
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is proposing to revitalize Ottawa’s downtown core through building more housing, connecting the LRT with Gatineau, and attracting more events.
In a news release Monday, Sutcliffe said Ottawa is facing “significant challenges” in the downtown core.
"Small business owners I've spoken with have told me what they need is more people. We should be doing everything we can to get more people living and visiting downtown and eliminate anything that discourages it,” he said.
Sutcliffe said, if elected mayor, he would reduce or remove application fees and development charges to convert vacant office space to affordable housing, and would seek $30 million from the federal government to aid in converting its office buildings to housing.
He would also continue the city’s plan to reduce patio fees and relax rules that allow sidewalk patios and sidewalk sales for downtown businesses. He added that he would facilitate a Gatineau LRT connection to Ottawa’s LRT.
He also said he would “reject calls to raise parking fees or introduce ‘congestion charges’ to come downtown.”
Last week, candidate Brandon Bay proposed a $9-per-hour parking fee downtown to help cover transit costs and encourage more people to leave their cars at home and take transit or active transportation to the downtown core.
Finally, Sutcliffe said he would work with the federal government to create a vibrant parliamentary precinct that “serves as a grand national gathering place that invites Canadians and others from around the world to our capital city.”
BYWARD MARKET REVIVAL
Sutcliffe also released specific plan for the ByWard Market.
“The ByWard Market used to be the crown jewel of Ottawa, for residents and tourists. Under my leadership, we will restore it to its past glory,” stated Sutcliffe. “We can’t continue to ignore the safety issues that are acutely felt in this neighbourhood. I am the only candidate with a targeted plan and a commitment that is focused on the ByWard Market.”
He said he would review the mandate and operations of the city’s Services Corporation that runs the ByWard Market; increase walkways, car-free zones and public seating; bring more farmers, artisans, and buskers to the area; and establish a permanent ByWard Market cleaning crew.
Sutcliffe also said he would strike a task force within 30 days of being sworn in to recommend solutions ahead of the 2023 budget process for responding to mental illness and substance use disorders, and reiterated his plan to increase police presence and install CCTV cameras in select areas to deal with crime.
Critics have argued Sutclfife’s plan to increase policing in the Market would put vulnerable people at risk of further marginalization and possibly violence. In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, his campaign said he would strike a balanced approach.
“Mark’s plan provides a balance between increasing the presence of law enforcement, as well as that of social services, in high-risk neighbourhoods,” the statement said. “In addition to hiring 100 more positions at OPS, Mark has also pledged to invest directly to community and social service organizations to support our most vulnerable, with a specific focus mental health and substance use disorder.”
The campaign said more details would be released this week.
Election Day is Oct. 24, but there will be advanced polls open this Friday and next Friday.
