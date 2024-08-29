'Suspicious activity' at golf course in eastern Ontario leads to 23 charges: OPP

Two people in eastern Ontario are facing a total of 23 charges after being caught in a stolen vehicle at a golf course Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call at 3:30 a.m. reporting a "suspicious activity" taking place at a golf course just north of Spring Valley, near Brockville.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people sitting inside a parked pick-up truck. Police also found that the truck was stolen. The two people were arrested after police found and seized "drug paraphernalia, break-in tools and footwear belonging to" them.

Later in the same day, police say they received information reporting an abandoned vehicle at the same golf course. They also received information reporting that five vehicles were damaged overnight at another business in the area.

Upon investigation, police found that all these incidents were connected.

“Over the past few months, several golf courses within Leeds County were victim of break-ins. The investigation into connections to previous golf courses is continuing,” the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

A 51-year-old from Ottawa and a 43-year-old from Brockville, Ont. are facing two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, trespassing at night, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle and six counts of mischief - destroy or damage property.

The 43-year-old is also facing and additional charge, which is obstructing a peace officer.

Both suspects remain in custody.