    • Suspect involved with 2 armed robberies sought: OPS

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Orleans. (Ottawa Police Service/ X)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Orleans.

    OPS says the suspect entered a store located in the 1900 block of Trim Road on Saturday at 5 a.m. and on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m..

    Police add he was armed with a firearm in both occasions and asked cash and asked for cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

    No injuries were reported in either robbery.

    He is described as around 30-year-old, five-foot-10, with a large build, and a brown moustache.

    The suspect wore a black snowmobile suit with a yellow/orange construction jacket over it and a black face covering in the first robbery.

    In the second robbery, he wore a black snowmobile suit, ski goggles, a headlamp, a black knapsack. He was also seen carrying a shovel when leaving the area, police add.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call OPS at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

