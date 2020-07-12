OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man is facing charges after officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home north of Belleville, Ont. overnight.

In a press release, the OPP said officers were called to a home on Highway 62 in Tudor and Cashel Township at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute and a report of gunshots.

An individual had already fled by the time police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The press release said "firearms were located and seized." Responding to questions from CTV News, OPP Media Relations Coordinator Bill Dickson did not specify how many or what kinds of guns were seized, saying it will be part of evidence presented to court, but said "multiple" firearms were seized and that evidence of gunshots was found at the scene.

In an update Sunday afternoon, OPP said a 24-year-old resident of Marmora and Lake Township has been charged with spousal assault, assault with a weapon, and firearms offenses including unauthorized possession, careless use, and breach of storage regulations.

The man is not being identified in order to protect the privacy of the victim. He is due in a Belleville court July 13.

Map for reference purposes only.