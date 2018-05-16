

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A close friend of Gatineau’s Joey Morin has been arrested in connection to his death.

Gatineau Police say the 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Rouyn-Noranda, six hours north of Gatineau. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

The body of Morin was found in his basement apartment on Fernand-Arvisais in Gatineau on Saturday, April 21. An autopsy showed Morin died from serious head injuries caused by a blunt object.

Police say the investigation shows the suspect left the Outaouais region in the days following the discovery of Morin’s body.

Morin’s death is the second homicide in Gatineau this year.

The suspect’s name and the charges he’s facing have not been released.