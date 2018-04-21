

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are investigating the second homicide of the year. Police say 23-year-old Joey Morin was found in the basement of a home off Maloney Boulevard East at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 21, 2018.

An autopsy on Monday morning in Montreal confirmed it was a homicide.

Neighbours tell CTV News the man's body was discovered by his concerned parents. They believe he has been dead several days, although police are not confirming that detail.

Morin was found in the basement of a home that is separated into three different apartments.

The park around the house, as well as several homes next door, had been taped off. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.