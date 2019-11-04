Your mid-week Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4C. Winds will pick up to 40 km/h and bring in overnight clouds that will likely dump about 2 to 4 cm of snow.

More snow is expected every day for the remainder of this week. On Thursday, another 2 to 4 cm of accumulation, with a daytime high of plus 2 but feeling more like minus 7 with the windchill. Grab an extra blanket or crank up the heater as we'll see colder overnight lows of minus 8 or 9 on Thursday and Friday.

Yes, the snow continues this weekend as flurries are expected Friday and Saturday but more accumulation and periods of snow on Sunday.

Many of us are in the process of switching to winter tires and getting a seasonal tune-up, a reminder to all Quebec residents, your deadline for a winter tire change is December first.