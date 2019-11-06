The forecast from Environment Canada sent motorists rushing to garage shops Wednesday morning to get an appointment for a snow tire change.

And while snow is not that unusual in November in Ottawa, most people wait until the end of the month or early December to make the change

At Dirienzo and Saikaley garage in Hintonburg, bookings for snow tire changes started weeks ago.

“We’re fully booked for one month. And in November, we’re changing tires 7 days a week”, stated Nick Dirienzo

Over at Frisby Tire on Clyde Avenue, the earliest booking for snow tire installation is November 25th.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, it’s recommended snow tires installation as soon as the temperature dips below 7 degrees Celsius.

And don’t make the mistake of installing just two winter tires.

The Association says anything less than four winter tires will compromise vehicle safety.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for periods of snow starting near midnight.

Ottawa could receive up to 8 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon.