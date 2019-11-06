Snow tire scramble in Ottawa
Albert Saikaley and Nick Dirienzo busy with snow tire changes
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:35AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:20AM EST
The forecast from Environment Canada sent motorists rushing to garage shops Wednesday morning to get an appointment for a snow tire change.
And while snow is not that unusual in November in Ottawa, most people wait until the end of the month or early December to make the change
At Dirienzo and Saikaley garage in Hintonburg, bookings for snow tire changes started weeks ago.
“We’re fully booked for one month. And in November, we’re changing tires 7 days a week”, stated Nick Dirienzo
Over at Frisby Tire on Clyde Avenue, the earliest booking for snow tire installation is November 25th.
According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, it’s recommended snow tires installation as soon as the temperature dips below 7 degrees Celsius.
And don’t make the mistake of installing just two winter tires.
The Association says anything less than four winter tires will compromise vehicle safety.
The Environment Canada forecast calls for periods of snow starting near midnight.
Ottawa could receive up to 8 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon.