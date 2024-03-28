Sunshine, mild temperatures expected in Ottawa for the Easter weekend

It will be a good weekend for travelling and hunting for Easter eggs in the Ottawa area, with sunshine and mild temperatures in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 9 C.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low -3 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly sunny and a high of 7 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -3 C.