Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses and the O-Train Line 1 will run on a Sunday schedule on Friday and a reduced weekday schedule on April 1.

For route information, visit www.octranspo.com.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Friday and Sunday. It will be open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On-demand service in Blackburn Hamlet will be available on Friday and Sunday in place of Route 28.

OC Transpo says Para Transpo regular bookings or recurring trips are automatically cancelled on Friday and Monday.

City of Ottawa services

Here is a look at the schedule for City of Ottawa services this weekend

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters

All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard in Orleans and the Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Friday and Monday.

All four City of Ottawa Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Friday and Monday

The Business Licensing Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed. The Dental clinics will be closed on Friday and Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Friday and Monday

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Monday

City of Ottawa garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Friday's pickup will take place on Saturday, and Monday's pick up will take place on Tuesday.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreational and cultural services

All city-operated museums and the Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday

Some indoor pools, arenas, and recreation and fitness centres will be open or operating on a modified schedule. Please check ottawa.ca for details.

Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be closed Friday through Monday. The Ottawa Arts Court will be closed on Monday

The City of Ottawa Archives will be closed all weekend

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations remain in effect this weekend.

Malls

All malls in Ottawa, including the Rideau Centre, will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

All malls will be open on Saturday and Monday.

Grocery stores, Beer Stores and LCBO

All grocery stores, Beer Stores and LCBO outlets in Ottawa will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Grocery stores, the Beer Store and LCBO outlets are permitted to open on Saturday and Monday.

The Wine Rack on Wellington Street will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Museums

Here is a look at the schedule for museums in Ottawa and Gatineau over the Easter weekend: