Sunny and mild in Ottawa Saturday

A grey sky turned blue Saturday as sunshine came out over downtown Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 0 C on Saturday. No snow is expected today after an official snowfall total of 5.2 cm on Friday.

The typical high for this time of year is closer to -6 C.

A cloudy day was expected according to the morning forecast, but the sun came out in the afternoon. The forecast continues to call for a cloudy night, with the temperature dropping to a low of around -4 C, nearly 12 degrees warmer than average.

Sunday’s forecast high is 0 C with about 2 cm of light snow through the day.

Monday could see a few sunny breaks with a chance of flurries, but the long-term forecast is grey through the middle of next week.