What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit senators.com.
Colonel By Classic
The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees clash in the Colonel By Classic on Sunday at TD Place.
The Ravens and Gee-Gees meet in men's and women's hockey action – the first ever double-header game.
The women's game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.
Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show
The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show takes over the EY Centre this weekend.
Shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations.
Speakers include Bryan Baeumler, professional organizer Kathy McEwan and Anita Murray of All Things Home.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com/.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel
It's the final weekend to see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre.
The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.
For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/
Capital Wedding Show
Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding at the Capital Wedding Show.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.capitalweddingshow.com/
Sky Dancers
The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Sky Dancers.
"A visually stunning dance piece exploring the impacts of the Quebec Bridge disaster of 1907, which killed 33 Mohawk ironworkers from the community of Kahnawake," says the NAC's website.
See Sky Dancers Friday and Saturday in the Babs Asper Theatre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31522
Nick Schofield
The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Nick Schofield Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32480
NAC Orchestra
The NAC Orchestra presents Rhythm and Soul, Latin Style.
Spice up your Saturday afternoon and travel to Latin America with the NAC Orchestra.
For tickets to this family show, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31613
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
RCMP/Ottawa Police Service hockey game
See the RCMP and Ottawa Police Service members, along with Christie Lake Kids, take part in a charity hockey game on Saturday.
The hockey game is at 12:30 p.m. at Brewer Park Arena on Brewer Way.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home Friday night at the Leon's Centre.
The Frontenacs face the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.
University sports
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees hosts the uOttawa Winter Classic track and field event on Friday and Saturday at the Dome @ Louis Riel.
The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Nipissing Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Plex.
The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts UQAM on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The Gee-Gees swimming team hosts Calgary in a dual meet on Sunday at Montpetit Hall.
The Queen's Gaels host Windsor in OUA Basketball action on Friday night. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
Queen's hosts Western in OUA basketball action on Saturday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
Queen's visits RMC in men's volleyball action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at RMC.
The Queen's men's hockey team faces Ontario Tech Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
