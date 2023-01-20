What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 20-22

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit senators.com.

Colonel By Classic

The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees clash in the Colonel By Classic on Sunday at TD Place.

The Ravens and Gee-Gees meet in men's and women's hockey action – the first ever double-header game.

The women's game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.

Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show

The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show takes over the EY Centre this weekend.

Shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations.

Speakers include Bryan Baeumler, professional organizer Kathy McEwan and Anita Murray of All Things Home.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com/.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel

It's the final weekend to see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre.

The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.

For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/

Capital Wedding Show

Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding at the Capital Wedding Show.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.capitalweddingshow.com/

Sky Dancers

The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Sky Dancers.

"A visually stunning dance piece exploring the impacts of the Quebec Bridge disaster of 1907, which killed 33 Mohawk ironworkers from the community of Kahnawake," says the NAC's website.

See Sky Dancers Friday and Saturday in the Babs Asper Theatre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31522

Nick Schofield

The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Nick Schofield Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32480

NAC Orchestra

The NAC Orchestra presents Rhythm and Soul, Latin Style.

Spice up your Saturday afternoon and travel to Latin America with the NAC Orchestra.

For tickets to this family show, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31613

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

RCMP/Ottawa Police Service hockey game

See the RCMP and Ottawa Police Service members, along with Christie Lake Kids, take part in a charity hockey game on Saturday.

The hockey game is at 12:30 p.m. at Brewer Park Arena on Brewer Way.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are home Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

The Frontenacs face the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

University sports

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees hosts the uOttawa Winter Classic track and field event on Friday and Saturday at the Dome @ Louis Riel.

The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Nipissing Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Plex.

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts UQAM on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The Gee-Gees swimming team hosts Calgary in a dual meet on Sunday at Montpetit Hall.

The Queen's Gaels host Windsor in OUA Basketball action on Friday night. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

Queen's hosts Western in OUA basketball action on Saturday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

Queen's visits RMC in men's volleyball action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at RMC.

The Queen's men's hockey team faces Ontario Tech Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.