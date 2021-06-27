OTTAWA -- Environment Canada is warning Ottawa could see "heavy downpours" this afternoon and evening.

A new special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, calling for local thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and into this evening. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow for localized torrential downpours," said Environment Canada. "These downpours are generally expected to be fairly brief, however local amounts of 30 mm in an hour will be possible, with potential for an isolated 50 mm in one or two locales."

The weather agency says the eastward extend of the potential storms remains uncertain, but the storms may reach into the Ottawa and Smiths Falls areas.

A total of 26 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday, just shy of the record for greatest rainfall on June 26 of 26.7 mm of rain set back in 1954. Ottawa also received 4.7 mm of rain Friday night.

Here is a look at the updated forecast for Ottawa:

Cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 30 C, with the humidex it will feel like 38.

Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 26C.

There is a chance of rain on Wednesday and on Canada Day.

Heat Warning for parts of Eastern Ontario

A Heat Warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario, particularly along the seaway.

Environment Canada says excessive heat and humidity will continue through Monday in Brockville, Prescott, Merrickville-Wolford, Kemptville, Cornwall, Morrisburg and Prescott and Russell.

"After a couple warm and humid days, even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of days. High temperatures near 31 degrees and afternoon Humidex values near 40 are expected. Overnight lows near 20 degrees will offer little relief from the heat and humidity," said Environment Canada.