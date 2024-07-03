Sun, clouds, showers, in the forecast for Ottawa Wednesday

It's going to be a hot day in Ottawa Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 29 C -- with humidex it feels like 34. A risk of thunderstorm is forecasted late this afternoon.

A low of 19 C is in the forecast for tonight. It's going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm – fog patches developing overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 29 C are in the forecast for Thursday. Clear skies and a low of 18 C are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies and a high of 27 C are forecasted for Friday. At night, the capital will have cloudy skies and a low of 18 C.

The average temperatures for this time of the year are a high of 25.9 C and a low of 14.7 C.