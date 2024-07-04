Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off Thursday night, here's what you need to know

Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicks off Thursday night with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," according to its organizers.

The headliners on the RBC stage include Nickelback, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Maroon 5 and 50 Cent joining the previously announced Mötley Crüe, Mother Mother, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.

Here’s the 2024 lineup:

July 4: Mother Mother; Orville Peck; Tokyo Police Club; Leith Ross; The Dip, Priyanka; Campbell & Johnston; Country Club Pool Boy; Funeral Lakes; LH Express; OK Naledi; Sandra Bouza; MELO-T

July 5: Nickelback; Warren Zeiders; Noah Cyrus; Ziggy Alberts; Bywater Call; Aleksi Campagne; Danielle Allard; Jaclyn Kenyon; May Davis; Mia Kelly; The Artichoke Hearts; MELO-T

July 6: 50 Cent; Mt. Joy; Killer Mike; Shred Kelly; Etran De L’Aïr; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; City Fidelia; Hopper; Lynne Hanson; Nice On; Turbo Street Funk; MELO-T

July 7: Maroon 5; Future Islands; Chelsea Cutler; Pokey LaFarge; Blue Moon Marquee; Hussy Hicks; ALAMUSIC; Cinzia & The Eclipse; Brooke Blackburn; FOG Blues & Brass Band

July 10: Zac Brown Band; Charley Crockett; Matthew Good; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Texas King; Jon Muq; Nicolette & The Nobodies; Caroline Jones; Blackburn Brothers; ALAMUSIC; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Yarro

July 11: Neil Young Crazy Horse; Josh Ross; Corb Lund; Steph Strings; Chambers DesLauriers; ALAMUSIC; Alexa Goldie; Jessica Pearson and The East Wind; John Allaire and The Campistas; Kaya Fraser; Merle Marlow Band

July 12: Tyler Childers; Bahamas; TALK; Jerry Portnoy; Bombino; Annie Raines & Paul Rishell; Brittany Kennell; Empress Nyiringango; Raphael Weinroth-Browne; summersets; Wild Remedy; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 13: Mötley Crüe; The Tea Party; JJ Wilde; Garret T. Willie; TJ Wheeler; Sean Pinchin; Tony D Band; Blues Harp Blow-Off; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 14: Nas; Ben Howard; Geneviève Racette; Le Winston Band; JW Jones; DJ Eazy EL Dee

The festival runs from July 4-July 14 at Lebreton Flats. For tickets and more information, visit the festival’s website.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond