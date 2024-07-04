Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six

Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.

"With Graham by my side at the anchor desk, we have weathered floods, tornadoes, a convoy, and a pandemic. His leadership and mentorship have been invaluable to me and he leaves our team at the station well prepared for what lies ahead," said Boal. "It’s an honour and a privilege to move into this role and I look forward to connecting with viewers at 6 p.m."

Boal takes over from longtime anchor Graham Richardson who announced his decision to step away from the role last month.

"Our viewers are well-acquainted with Patricia and the excellence she brings to CTV News Ottawa and 580 CFRA every day. I’m so happy for her and I depart with the knowledge that the newscast is in great hands for many years to come," Richardson said. "Patricia is an excellent news anchor and her deep knowledge of the region and her mentorship of young journalists will continue to strengthen this station as Ottawa’s go-to source for news."

A seasoned anchor and reporter, Boal was on the desk for live coverage of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa area in 2018 and was in the flood zone in 2017 and 2019 speaking with impacted homeowners. She has also reported from multiple Olympic Games including Rio 2016, London 2012 and Vancouver 2010.

"As a skilled journalist who is well-known to our audience, Patricia is the ideal choice to take over our flagship newscast and deliver the stories that matter most to our viewers," said Peter Angione, Director of News and Information Programming, Bell Media Ottawa. “With Patricia as anchor, and the very best newsroom team in the region, CTV News at Six will continue the long tradition of bringing Ottawa viewers the very best local news."

During her career, Boal has covered some of the biggest stories including reporting on Canadian peacekeepers in Bosnia in 1999, the federal referendum vote in Montreal in 1995 and the Paul Bernardo murder trial in Toronto that same year.

CTV News Ottawa also announced Thursday that Matt Skube will return as the anchor of CTV News at Five in addition to leading CTV News at 11:30 p.m.

Boal will continue to host "Ottawa at Work" on Newstalk 580 CFRA weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

She steps into the 6 p.m. anchor chair on Monday July 8.

"It’s a particular pleasure to accept this role while my parents, who taught me the values of compassion and informed debate, continue to sit down each night to watch CTV News at Six, as they have for decades," Boal said. "Along with my amazing kids, they are my greatest cheerleaders."