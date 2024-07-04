Almonte hospital experiencing shortage of radiologists

The Almonte General Hospital is reportedly experiencing another loss of services.

According to an internal memo obtained by CTV News, the Almonte General Hospital (AGH) says it is under a Code Grey, suffering from a shortage of radiologists.

The memo says effective immediately, there will be no radiologist available after 4 p.m. each day.

Imaging for procedures such as x-rays or MRI’s will reportedly still take place, with staff on site performing “wet reads”, or interpretations, after 4 p.m. But, formal results will not be available until the next radiologist comes on duty.

Following off and on ER closures at the Almonte and surrounding hospitals in the region, it is yet another concerning loss of services for patients.

"We're all getting older and we need our services," said Ottawa resident Rene Poirier, who was visiting the AGH Thursday.

"So, hopefully we have people look after us. Eventually if they shut everything down, where are we going to go?"

"The service out here, by and large, is really very good, both here in Almonte and Carlton Place because there's not that many people," said Carleton Place resident Bill Johnston, also visiting the hospital.

"But if it's not open, then you're not going to get service at all."

In urgent cases, patients will reportedly be sent to the Carleton Place District and Memorial Hospital or the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the Almonte hospital was not available for comment Thursday.

The internal memo says the timeline for a resolution to the issue is unknown.