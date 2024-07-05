What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of July.
Ottawa Bluesfest
It is the opening weekend for Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.
Here is a look at the headliners this weekend:
- Friday: Nickelback, Warren Zeiders, Noah Cyrus, Mia Kelly, Jaclyn Kenyon
- Saturday: 50 Cent, Killer Mike, Mt. Joy, Shred Kelly, City Fidelia
- Sunday: Maroon 5, Carly Rae Jepsen, Future Islands, Tyler Shaw, Chelsea Cutler
Bluesfest runs until July 14.
For tickets, visit www.ottawabluesfest.ca.
Canada's men's rugby team in Ottawa
Canada's men's rugby team faces number-six ranked Scotland on Saturday at TD Place.
Game time is 5 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific Sunday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 1 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Music and Beyond
The Music and Beyond Festival continues until July 14.
The summer music festival features classical music in its varying formations during dozens of concerts, featuring orchestras, wind ensembles, choirs, bands and individual performances.
For more information, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/.
Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments
Wesley Clover Parks invites you to enjoy the Ottawa Summer Tournaments this weekend and July 11-14.
Hundreds of horses and riders will compete in show jumping events. You can also visit the Kids Zone and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.
For more information, visit www.ottawaequestriantournaments.com.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting Canada Day, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles daily between Somerset Street and Pretoria Avenue 24 hours a day.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea
The ever-changing 613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Visit 150 vendors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Kingston Buskers Rendezvous
Street performers takeover Kingston this weekend for the Kingston Buskers Rendezvous.
The lineup includes Break City All Stars, Flow Berger, JugglingDom, Malachi Frost, Steve Goodtime, and The Bubbles Factory.
For more information, click here.
Pirates at the Aquatarium
See Pirates at the Aquatarium at Brockville's Aquatarium until Sunday.
Join the pirates in the theatre for a sing-along and learn everything you need to know during the Pirateology 101 presentation.
For more information, visit www.aquatarium.ca.
Almonte Celtfest
Almonte Celtfest runs Friday to Sunday in Gemmill Park in Almonte.
Musical performances include Rum Ragged, the Fitzgeralds, East Coast Experience, Lonesome George and Kelly Sloan.
For more information, visit www.almonteceltfest.com.
