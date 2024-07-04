Ottawa police seeking assistance identifying unconscious man in hospital

The Ottawa police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's unconscious in the hospital.

Police say the man suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. at Rideau Street and Colonel By Drive. That was when he was brought to hospital.

He is described as a white man, ranging in age between 30 and 40, about five-foot-nine, 190 pounds with short brown hair. At the time he was taken to hospital, he was wearing black shoes, black shorts and a white t-shirt. He has two distinctive tattoos on his right forearm. He was not carrying any identification on him.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.