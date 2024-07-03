'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The West Carleton Kids Korner said in an email to parents that police officers were called after the councillor approached the small summer camp where children were doing arts and crafts. The daycare is located next to the West Carleton-March Ward councillor's constituency office in Ottawa's west end.
"This morning, councillor Kelly took it upon himself to enter chambers where a small summer camp group was doing crafts and started yelling profanities at staff, threatening that camps has to go and using vulgar language and names towards staff and children," the email said.
"He then proceeded to confront another staff outdoors to have toddlers (who were walking past a window outside) to have them remove their hands and get out of the area, in an aggressive manner trying to cause an escalated confrontation."
The daycare says it is exploring the potential for a peace bond to "ensure this type of situation does not happen again."
The West Carleton Kids Korner did not respond to multiple attempts by CTV News for comment.
In an interview with CTV News on Wednesday, Kelly admits to using profanity, but firmly denies that any children were around. He says he was "horrified" by the allegations made by the owner and said he is speaking to his lawyer over the issue.
Kelly says the dispute was the culmination of almost two years of issues between the daycare and Kelly's constituency office.
He says his office has previously attempted to address problems over toys being left in doorways, messes in the washrooms and noise. On Wednesday, Kelly said he was attending the City of Ottawa planning and housing committee meeting via Zoom when he heard children banging on the window of his office, bouncing basketballs and screaming, "all of which made it impossible for me to do the job I was elected to do."
He says he left the meeting and "politely" asked daycare staff to move the toys away from his window.
"I asked the staff to move the bin of toys away from my office window so they wouldn’t have to congregate and I got a very uncooperative and rude response from the staff of the daycare," he said.
Frustrated by the interaction, he knocked on the door of the daycare where he admits he used profanity and "everything sort of went off the rails" with owner Karen Bolton.
"I did use some profanity with the owner. I will admit that wasn't my finest moment as councillor and that I should have collected myself before going out there to have that conversation, but I don't think that gives her the right to lie and tell people things that I did not do."
Kelly denies having entered the chambers where the camp was doing crafts, and says he did not tell staff that the camp had to go or attempt to have an "escalated confrontation."
Kelly said he left the scene and returned to his office, where police knocked on his door.
"Which is absolutely mystifying to me. How could a couple of F-Bombs scare an adult so much that they called the police? And she did that," Kelly said, referring the Bolton.
"Just been incredible that someone would call the police for me on that."
CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa police, but has not received a response. It’s unclear whether he could face charges.
He says while he apologizes for the way manner in which he spoke, he is not apologizing for the dispute.
"I apologize for using a swear word, leaders in the community should compose themselves, but I think we're not immune into showing our frustration," he said.
"But I'm not sorry for showing my frustrations over what has been happening around here. The daycare operations are getting in the way of my ability to serve my constituents."
He says his lawyers have reviewed the email by the West Carleton Kids Korner and is exploring his legal options
"They're not just misleading – they're lies," he said.
"My daughter is almost two and if I had gotten an email from my daycare provider that an elected official started swearing at staff and children, of course, that would be very concerning to me as a constituent as well. I want to reassure my constituents that I would never, ever, ever do that."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Hudson's Bay Co. to purchase U.S. department store Neiman Marcus: reports
Hudson's Bay Co. has reached a deal to buy luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, according to media reports.
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
'I am running': Biden scrambles as pressure grows to abandon his campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
-
Category 5 Beryl: A record-setting and deadly hurricane
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rare and dangerous start. Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic, developing as a result of primed conditions that favour a very active hurricane season.
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
-
'You need to be a little more humane to people:' Stranded mom speaks out about WestJet travel ordeal
Mosetta Ferguson says she saved up for more than a year to take her first trip to Canada to visit her daughter, a trip she says was wonderful until her flight home was cancelled as a result of a strike involving WestJet mechanics that stranded thousands of people over the long weekend.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by streetcar in Parkdale: paramedics
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
Drinking alcohol is now legal in Longueuil parks
As of today, alcoholic beverages can be enjoyed in Longueuil parks as long as they are accompanied by a meal.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyers spar over what constitutes nuclear mine waste in Elliot Lake, Ont.
A federal court hearing Wednesday saw lawyers for Elliot Lake homeowners and the Attorney General of Canada argue over the definition of nuclear mine waste.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
Windsor
-
Fatal cyclist collision sparks renewed calls for safer infrastructure in Windsor
The recent death of a cyclist on Lauzon Road has renewed concerns about Windsor's cycling infrastructure.
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.
London
-
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
World juniors players pre-trial proceedings continue in London
The sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was back in court as the trial date draws near. The pre-trial was dealt with this afternoon via zoom at the London courthouse, however a ban on publication was placed any issues discussed during the proceedings.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Marathon trial continues for former Kitchener neurologist accused of sexual assault
The trial of a former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist, accused of inappropriately touching dozens of his female patients, has reached another standstill. It’s now been almost three years since Jeffrey Sloka’s trial started.
-
Cargill and union reach settlement agreement as strike enters second month
Progress has been made in the ongoing strike at the Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., as the union representing workers announced Tuesday they reached a new recommended memorandum of settlement with the company.
Barrie
-
Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township
Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township.
-
Criminal charges loom for duo involved in fentanyl and cocaine bust
Police from the Huronia West Detachment have arrested and charged two individuals with prohibited driving and drug-related offences.
-
Emergency crews rescue distressed senior along local trail
On Wednesday, a distressed senior was successfully rescued along a trail in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
-
Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured
An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.
-
Assiniboine Park officials warn public to be vigilant around coyotes after incident on zoo grounds
Assiniboine Park officials are reminding the public to be vigilant around coyotes, amid reports the canines have been getting a bit too comfortable interacting with the public.
Calgary
-
'It's a lot to digest': Calgary man wins $66M on Lotto 6-49 draw
A Calgary man is $66 million richer after claiming a Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says its operations have 'stabilized' after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians.
-
Calgary remains in 'recovery mode'; outdoor water restrictions still in place
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says while indoor water use has returned to normal, city officials aren't yet ready to lift outdoor restrictions.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
-
Federal funding 'will help' Alberta communities that lost jobs in shift away from coal
Ottawa on Wednesday pledged more than $39 million through two federal initiatives to help Alberta communities shift from using coal as an economic driver to other industries.
-
Some parents turning to 'dumb phones' for their kids
Some local parents are resisting the pressure to give their kids smartphones and encouraging others to do the same for the health and social benefits.
Regina
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in place for much of Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warning are in place for much of central and southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Dumont Lodge opens at Batoche to connect Sask. elders and youth
A new facility at the Batoche festival grounds is set to preserve the Métis way of life for generations to come.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver club's licence suspended for 'egregious' over-capacity NYE event
A Vancouver nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended for seven days due to an "egregious' and "intentional" instance of exceeding capacity limits last New Year's Eve, a decision from the provincial regulator says.
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
-
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
The B.C. government says a new online portal launching this month will combat bad-faith evictions made by landlords who falsely claim to be putting a property to "personal use," only to increase rent on the unit.
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.