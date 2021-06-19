OTTAWA -- With summer kicking off on Sunday, people are still planning what to do on their vacation.

CTV News Ottawa looks at unique Airbnb listings close to Ottawa you may want to visit for a summer staycation.

Located near Perth and Smiths Falls, Ont.

Spend a night or weekend in this villa, which hosts up to 12 guests.

"This private, bright, spacious & unique home & studio is custom designed and built into a 1900 historic Gothic Stone Church," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Located just 10 minutes from downtown Perth or Smiths Falls, it is a perfect setting for authentic travelers and cultural explorers."

Smiths Falls, Ont. - 78 km from Ottawa

The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario is offering you the opportunity to sleep in a caboose.

"Curl up in our comfortable pull-down beds with fresh linens and relax in the quiet glow of the lantern," said the listing on Airbnb.

"This plywood Caboose was built in postwar 1945. Please note this is not a hotel but a unique glamping experience."

There's three beds for three guests. The Caboose was built in postwar 1945.

Chelsea, Que.

"Retreat to an eco-friendly guest suite in a converted barn, surrounded by acres of peaceful forest," says the listing on Airbnb.

"It is five minutes from Old Chelsea, Spa Nordik and the trails of Gatineau Park, and is only 20 minutes from Ottawa."

There's room for four guests.

Ottawa, Ont.

"Come back to the joys of childhood and the simple life in this one of a kind custom designed off-grid tree house hidden in a private area surrounded by a pond and 100 acres of deep forest," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Enjoy the sounds and views of bullfrogs, songbirds, turtles, squirrels, and wolves as you dose off into nature's sanctuary."

There's room for three guests in this treehouse nine feet off the ground.

Perth, Ont. – 85 km from Ottawa

Relax and rejuvenate at the Yurt at Daisy Dell Farm

"A vacation like no other in an authentic Mongolian Yurt. Approximately 340 square feet of comfort and bliss awaits you. The perfect glamping experience!" says the listing on Airbnb.

There's room for two guests and two beds. Amenities include an indoor fireplace, a backyard and a dedicated workspace.

Ladysmith, Que. - 80 km from Ottawa

"Come and stay in our magical wooden yurt on 450 acres of pristine mature forests over five distinct peaks spanning an elevation range of 300 feet," says the listing on Airbnb.

"This is a truly wilderness/wildlife off-the-grid outpost and meant for true nature lovers."

There's room for three guests. Amenities include an indoor fireplace and a dedicated workspace.

Wentworth-Nord, Quebec – 138 km from Ottawa

Spend a night or weekend in The Treehouse. It fits two guests.

"For unusual accommodation why not a small house in the trees found in the forest on a quiet and protected estate in the Laurentian region of Quebec," said the listing on Airbnb.

Amenities include a hot tub and an indoor fireplace.

Shawville, Que. - located 78 km from Ottawa

"This off-grid bunkhouse in Ladysmith, sleeps one-to-six people, ideal for personal or small group retreats, a writers refuge, healing space, family glamping experience or pure nature immersion," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Prime location for bird sighting, animal watching and hiking through our groomed trails."

There is four single bunkbeds on the lower floor, plus a double bed up on the third level.

Bel Air Tremblant - 152 km from Ottawa

"A combination of luxury, comfort and 360 degree nature view," says the listing on Airbnb.

There is room for two guests and one bedroom.

Amenities include an indoor fireplace and a hot tub