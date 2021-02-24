Advertisement
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021
OTTAWA -- For anyone looking for a distraction, our “Book Guy”, Sean Wilson, is sharing his suggested reads.
Wilson is the Artistic Director for The Ottawa International Writers Festival.
If you wish to temper your binge-watching in favour of some binge-reading, these are his non-fiction and fiction picks.
NON-FICTION
For Black History Month
- On Property by Rinaldo Walcott
- Can You Hear Me Now? by Celina Caesar-Chavannes
- The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World by Kehinde Andrews
What might the New Normal look like?
- Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders by André Picard
- White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck
- A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency by Seth Klein
- The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet by Michael E. Mann
- The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy by Stephanie Kelton
FICTION
The World as it is:
- Speak, Silence by Kim Echlin
- Tainna: The Unseen Ones by Norma Dunning
- The Push by Ashley Audrain
Imagined Worlds:
- The Centaur’s Wife by Amanda Leduc
- Blaze Island by Catherine Bush
- Girl Minus X by Anne Stone
Asked if he had to choose a favourite fiction-pick, Sean Wilson chose Return of the Trickster by Eden Robinson
