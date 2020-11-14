OTTAWA -- A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing more than a dozen charges after police say he emailed bomb threats to institutions across Ontario--including Ottawa--and in Vancouver

Police say Josuha Kimble, 40, was arrested on Tuesday.

He's facing two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, as well as eight counts each for conveying a false message and public mischief.

Kimble was scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

Police say the emails were sent on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for Peterborough police say the threats were made to a school in Ontario's Durham Region, libraries in Guelph, Ont., and Ottawa, two Toronto hotels and a hotel in Vancouver.

The Ottawa Public Library closed all of its branches Monday afternoon after receiving a threat that Ottawa police later described as a "swatting call." Branches reopened on Tuesday.

"Swatting" is the practice of warning first responders about a fake threat with the goal of prompting a large police response.

Chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, Coun. Matt Luloff, told CTV News Monday night that the threat was "vague in nature" and did not name a specific branch, so staff closed and evacuated all branches in the city out of an abundance of caution.

Other City buildings attached to libraries were also evacuated and closed Monday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.