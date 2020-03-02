OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 37-year-old man following two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault.

Police say they investigate one case from February 2020 and one case from November 2019.

Sergio Nesbit, of Ottawa, is facing one count each of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible confinement.

Police say investigators believe there could be other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.