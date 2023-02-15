Stutzle, Mandolese lead Senators past Islanders in shootout
Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson each scored in the shootout and the Ottawa Senators defeated the New York Islanders 3-2.
Stützle and Brady Tkachuk each recorded a goal and an assist in regulation. Kevin Mandolese finished with 46 saves and the Senators won their sixth game in seven outings.
Mandolese denied Bo Horvat's and Kyle Palmieri's attempts and he collected his first career win in his NHL debut.
Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and the New York Islanders fell for the third consecutive game.
The Islanders squandered a power-play opportunity in overtime when the Senators were called for too many men on the ice.
Nelson fired a one-timer from the faceoff circle to the goaltender's left to knot the game at 2-2 at 7:13 of the third period. Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal assisted on the game-tying power-play goal. Nelson extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games.
Tkachuk broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 3:41 of the third period. Stützle delivered a pass to the Senators captain near the top of the crease for the easy redirection past Sorokin.
Stützle notched his 24th of the season and evened the game at 1-1. The 21-year-old German forward fired a wrist shot that deflected off Pulock's stick and past Sorokin at 17:32 of the second period. The Senators took advantage of an ill-advised neutral-zone turnover by Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech.
Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 edge and opened the scoring when his shot whizzed past the blocker of Mandolese. Matt Martin fought off a check from Dylan Gambrell as he entered the offensive zone and set up Pulock for his third of the season.
Sorokin protected the Islanders' one-goal advantage until Stützle's equalizer with two impressive stops on Tkachuk during an Ottawa power-play midway through the second period.
Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not dress and is day to day with an upper-body injury.
LINEUP NOTES
Mandolese made his NHL debut. Ottawa's starting goalie Anton Forsberg tore his MCL in both knees against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and was carried off the ice on a stretcher. ... Long Island native Shane Pinto played his first NHL game against the Islanders. The Senators selected Pinto in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft after the 22-year-old played for two seasons at the University of North Dakota. ...Islanders centre Otto Koivula was recalled from the American Hockey League and made his season debut.
UP NEXT
Senators: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Islanders: Host Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
