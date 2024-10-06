Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.

Police say officers and paramedics responded to reports of the crash just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the crash happened among a group of small islands between Kingston and Brockville, just west of the Thousand Islands Bridge between the mainland and Hill Island.

The single personal watercraft had two people aboard. A passenger on the vehicle was able to swim to shore to get help.

A group in a boat searched the area and found the male driver in the water with no vital signs.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead when he was brought to shore. His identity will not be released, police say.

The investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Leeds County OPP.