Annual RBC Race for the Kids raises $830K for CHEO

The annual RBC Race for Kids raised $830,000 in support of a historic redevelopment for Ottawa's children's hospital.

The race is one of CHEO's most important fundraising events of the year, offering a 5K, 10K or 2K run to all ages through Wesley Clover Parks.

The funds raised during this year's race will go to help equip CHEO with the fundraising necessary to undergo a major $818 million, 10-year renovation project to expand its operations and provide better services for children and families.

"The success of this year’s CHEO’s RBC Race for the Kids is an example of what can be done when our community rallies together for a common cause," said Steve Read, the president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation in a news release.

"Knowing the funds we raised today will help support children and youth for generations to come makes this profoundly impactful. We extend our heartfelt thanks to RBC, our sponsors, and the participants of today’s event. Their support not only funds our efforts but also inspires us to keep pushing forward."

In the eight years the event has been held, the race has raised nearly $4 million for the hospital.

The redevelopment plan is expected to be the largest in CHEO's 50-year history. The project will upgrade its Ottawa facility by expanding the emergency department, overhaul operating rooms and create more mental health spaces.

The first phase of the project includes the building of a state-of-the-art facility on the CHEO's Smyth Road campus. This facility will merge seven separate care locations across Ottawa, into a single, purpose-built site.

The redevelopment project will be funded through fundraising and funding from the Ontario government.