It was an emotional meeting two years in the making.

On Monday morning, Stuart Shwartz, better known as Majic 100 host Stuntman Stu, met his bone marrow donor, the man he credits with saving his life.

“I have never been that nervous in my life,” Stu said about waiting to meet his donor David Levi at the Ottawa Airport. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for 2 years.”

Stu, also known as the public address announcer for the Ottawa Senators, was first diagnosed with leukemia in February 2016. He was given mere months to find a bone marrow donor and undergo a transplant to help fight the cancer.

That’s where David Levi came in.

Levi, who lives half a world away in Israel, was a perfect match for Stu.

The two were connected through an organization called Ezer Mizion, the world’s largest Jewish bone marrow donor registry.

Ezer Mizion was also instrumental in making the meeting between Stu and his donor possible.

“To see where I came from to where I am now, it’s not even believable, it’s like a dream,” Stu said. “The nightmare that I had is over and it’s all good now, David is running through me, and the reason I’m alive today.”

As for David, he says he is inspired by the man whose life he helped to save.

“What he’s been going through, I don’t think I can fight with this if it was me,” David said. “So he’s my hero.”

David says he hopes more people will take what he calls the simple step of becoming a donor.

“Go and do it, it’s a simple act,” he said. “After a few hours you are at home and you saved life, that’s all.”

Both Stu and David’s families were on hand for the emotional meeting.

“I feel like I finally have closure to this two-year journey,” said Stu’s wife Connie Bernardi. “It’s still very surreal I’m not going to lie, think it’s going to sink in maybe later tonight. I’m just so happy me and the kids were able to be here, just to see it through Stu’s eyes.”

Stu’s mother Luba Shwartz was also there.

“Finding out Stuart was able to get a match was the greatest day of my life,” she said. “This generous man gave us back our son, gave him back his life.”

Stuart’s father passed away three weeks ago. Luba Shwartz wore her husband’s wedding band and a Jewish star of David he wore every day on a chain around her neck.

“He’s here, he’s watching over Stuart,” she said. “That’s what counts.”

Stu’s wife says the support from the Ottawa community is something that has helped the family through the difficult days after finding out about his diagnosis.

“We tried to find silver linings every day,” she said. “Don’t forget to laugh. Just appreciate everything that you have.”