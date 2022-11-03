Student’s in eastern Ontario high school stage a walk out in support of CUPE members

Some high school students in eastern Ontario staged a walkout on Thursday, in support of education support workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees set to go on strike.

More than 75 students Athens District High School, just north of Brockville, Ont., left class chanting, “Respect CUPE."

"CUPE’s done so much for us, it’s time we do something for them,” said student Jordan Banks.

There are 215 students at the high school. It’s part of the Upper Canada District School Board, where officials say CUPE members make up about 25 per cent of its employees.

"I support the CUPE workers, and I support everything they do for our school and our community,” says student Alex Simmons.

Simmons was critical of the Ford government’s use of the notwithstanding clause.

"That he, Ford, invoked the notwithstanding clause (and) to completely violate their civil rights is unacceptable. He needs to be stopped.”

Grade 12 student Hailey Burns organized the rally. She says her mother is a member of CUPE at another school.

"They need more staff, they need more help with the EAs,” she says of what CUPE members are facing.

CUPE members consist of education assistants, early childhood educators, and administrative staff.

Burns says they are important members of the school staff.

"Our secretaries take all the attendance, if they’re not there you don’t know if your kids skipping school or if they’re actually there, if they’re getting their work done," she says.

In a statement to CTV News, the Upper Canada District School Board stated that it was not a school-sanctioned event.

"The UCDSB respects the right of students to voice their opinions and engage in matters of social justice."

No student seemed to face any immediate discipline for the action.

Burns says she hopes more students will support CUPE members.

"If you’re going to strike, well, there’s not going to make a difference if the students aren’t helping too."

The Upper Canada District School Board says schools will close to in-person learning, and all classes will shift to online learning.