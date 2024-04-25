State and Main launches campaign to support Dress for Success Ottawa

State and Main is getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day through its third annual For Mom, For Women campaign this May.

The campaign is aiming to raise $40,000 for organizations that support women locally in Gloucester and throughout Canada, said State and Main in a news release on Thursday.

It is donating $10 to Cornerstone Housing for Women for every fulfilled Mother’s Day reservation between May 4 and May 12.

And to support the mission of empowering women in Gloucester, State and Main is partnering with Dress for Success Ottawa, reads the release.

“This year, we are proud to be celebrating the third annual For Mom, For Women campaign, aimed at recognizing and giving back to the women who make our communities thrive," said Richard Homer-Dixon, vice president and State and Main brand Leader.

"We acknowledge the crucial role that mothers play as silent heroes in our communities. As a gesture of our appreciation, we want to support local organizations that help women flourish and make our cities better places to live.”

Meanwhile, executive director of State and Main Jen Crawford says the partnership will make significant difference in the lives of women who are continuously striving for a better life and economic independence.

“State and Main is not just celebrating Mother's Day, but also empowering women in our community,” Crawford said.

Reservations at State and Main restaurant can be made online.