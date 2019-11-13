Stabbing on OC Transpo bus, police searching for two people
Police are looking to identify two people after a stabbing on an OC Transpo bus in the west end on Monday.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:53PM EST
A “disturbance involving several parties” broke out on the bus at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Medhurst Drive on Monday around 2:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
In the altercation, a male victim was stabbed. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for two people they believe may have information about the incident.
They describe the first person as a light-skinned Black male, between 18 and 23 with shoulder-length hair. He’s about five-foot-nine and thin, and was wearing a black jacket, black and white running shoes and a burgundy backpack.
The second person is described as a white female, between 18 and 23 with long dark hair and about five-foot-seven with a medium build. She was wearing black Ugg-type boots and a pink bomber jacket.