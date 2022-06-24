St. Raphael's Ruins is a unique day trip exploration in eastern Ontario
St. Raphael's Ruins is a unique day trip exploration in eastern Ontario
There's a historic site northeast of Cornwall, Ont. that has become a popular tourist destination for day trips. It offers more than just a great photo opportunity, hosting weddings and musical venues throughout the summer.
Driving through St. Raphael's, it's hard to miss a giant stone walled structure missing its roof.
"If you Google top 10 road trips from Montreal, this place actually comes up," said Gerry Palumbo, out for a scenic summer drive from Quebec with his wife.
"We've driven by so many times, today we just decided to pull over and take a look," he said, walking inside St. Raphael's Ruins.
A former church that was finished in 1821, it was nearly destroyed by fire in 1970.
"We lived just down the road and we thought that the whole village was on fire," said Diana Sturkenboom, who attended services at the church since she was a child.
"My husband came to see what was going on and just as he came over the hills he saw that the bells were falling," Sturkenboom said. "It was a sad time in our lives when he came back and reported that it was the church that had burned."
Inside the St. Raphael's Ruins, northeast of Cornwall, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Sturkenboom is now a committee member of St. Raphael's Friends of the Ruins, a non profit group who has helped restore the site since 1994.
"Over the years it remained a ruins, a real ruins where no one could come in with the risk of someone getting hurt. It remained not available to the public," Sturkenboom said.
"It had to be of course cleaned up because there was a lot of damage done to the walls. Everything had to be done over again," she remembered. "We are all volunteers and we have raised $1.4 million to stabilize the walls."
When exploring the ruins now, one of those bells, half melted, welcomes visitors walking into the site.
Interlocking stone has also been laid down and grass planted where church pews once sat.
"I remember as a child sitting there and looking up at the ceiling," Sturkenboom smiled. "We were married here 58 years ago!"
The site is an easy day trip for those living in eastern Ontario, and it's also showcased in a new tourism campaign put out by the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.
"The history of the ruins is so important to our region, so we really wanted to highlight it," said tourism coordinator Kendra Belanger.
The largest of the three bells was the only one that could be saved at the St. Raphael's Ruins, northeast of Cornwall, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
The National Historic Site becomes a popular wedding destination through the warmer months, with 21 couples getting hitched at the ruins in 2022.
"I think it's just breathtaking really," Belanger said. "It's such a magical place; it doesn't' feel like you're here, it feels like you are on vacation somewhere in Europe."
She likes to stop by the site and talk with visitors who come to explore.
"They've drove by but never actually stopped, so once they actually stopped in it was amazing for them to see," Belanger noted. "Definitely something that they'll go back home and share with their family and friends and have them come back."
The United Counties has a new ad campaign running focusing on all the unique things to do in the region, from breweries to boating.
"Just encourage people to get out and explore your backyard, explore the region," she said. "There is so many things, something for everyone so we really would welcome everyone to come and check it out."
The ruins are free to explore and open seven days a week, with donations accepted.
A curator is also on site Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to answer questions and talk about the site's rich history
"We consider it a gem of our community," said Sturkenboom. "We're used to it but we very much appreciate it."
"A lot of people don't know about it so that's why we try to advertise it and promote it as much as possible," she added.
"Very impressive, the way it was preserved, the way it's landscaped, very nice," added Palumbo, looking up at the sky.
"They did a great job, it's worth visiting!"
The site is located at 19998 County Road 18 northeast of Cornwall. More history on the ruins can be found at their website.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
Breast cancer ‘tumour awakens’ as patient sleeps: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
Canadians still enduring long passport wait times amid system shakeup
The federal government has announced improvements to the passport processing system in an attempt to address continued backlogs, but Canadians continue to endure long lineups.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
New website allows Nova Scotians to track provincial health-care data
The Nova Scotia government has launched a new website that allows people to track the province’s health-care data. The province says the Action for Health website is the first if its kind in Canada.
Toronto
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Montreal
-
New legal challenge takes aim at Bill 96's rule on translating court documents
A second legal challenge has been filed against Bill 96, focusing on a rule requiring corporations to translate -- at their own cost -- court documents into French. This could include First Nations, one-person businesses, charities and all sorts of groups. Lawyers argue the rule is unconstitutional.
-
'Dark day for women': Quebec political leaders unanimous in condemning removal of abortion rights in U.S.
Politicians across the political spectrum in Quebec were swift to denounce the roll-back of reproductive rights south of the border Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case known as Roe v. Wade.
-
Quebec's St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations return after pandemic hiatus
Quebec residents will be celebrating the provincial St-Jean Baptiste Day in-person today for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel most festivities over the past two years.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Law firm 'discontinues' class-action lawsuit against Sudbury hospital
A class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of breast cancer patients at Health Sciences North in Sudbury has been discontinued.
London
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
-
London police arrest man after gunshots reported earlier this month
An arrest has been made after gunshots were heard in a residential area of the city earlier this month, according to London police.
-
London police looking to identify suspect after cyclist assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist Thursday afternoon in north London.
Winnipeg
-
Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community
Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.
-
Probe into Winnipeg human trafficking ring nets three-year sentence: WPS
A Winnipeg man has been handed a three-year sentence after a lengthy investigation into human trafficking in Manitoba.
-
'TrotzWatch' is over: TSN sources say Barry Trotz is not coming to Winnipeg
The Trotz Watch in Winnipeg appears to be over.
Kitchener
-
Officer who shot an armed man in 2021 won't be charged: SIU
An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service won't face charges in connection to the 2021 shooting of a 19-year-old man in Kitchener, as the SIU determined the victim wanted to provoke the officer into killing him.
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
-
Endangered butterfly spotted in southwestern Ontario for first time in 3 decades
The success is thanks to a team of local scientists.
Calgary
-
Calgary police not at fault in woman's fatal 5-storey Chinatown fall: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has determined Calgary Police Service officers did not commit an offence during the attempted arrest of a suspect who fell five-storeys to her death.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Banff trail flooded as high stream flow advisory remains in place
Parks Canada says a hiking trail, located just outside the town of Banff, is closed after officials said the area is flooded.
Saskatoon
-
Accused in Saskatoon child abuse trial says she hadn't tied door with rope before
A woman at the centre of a child abuse case took the stand in her own trial. She told court why her nephews were found in an empty room, locked shut with rope.
-
North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
-
Sask. RCMP advise of increased presence in La Ronge as shooting investigation continues
Nearly a week after a shooting that led to a community-wide lockdown, RCMP are advising that there will be an increased police presence in La Ronge over the weekend as the investigation into the incident continues.
Edmonton
-
RCMP lay non-criminal charge against Alberta MLA Thomas Dang
An Edmonton MLA who admitted he used the premier's birth date to "hack" Alberta's COVID-19 records system has been charged under the province's Health Information Act.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Vancouver
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
-
Closure of B.C. campgrounds due to 'problem bear' extended through weekend
Multiple campgrounds that were closed in a B.C. park due a food-habituated bear last week will remain closed through the weekend.
-
Video shows bald eagle's attempt to snatch a puppy from a B.C. yard
An encounter between a bald eagle and a small puppy was captured on camera in a yard in northwestern British Columbia.
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed in southern Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado touched down near Morse, Sask. on Thursday evening, Environment Canada confirmed Friday.
-
'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials
Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.
-
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.