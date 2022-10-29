Spooky pooches take over Sparks Street for Halloween

After a three-year absence, the annual Corgi parade returned to Sparks Street Saturday afternoon.

The event had been cancelled due to COVID restrictions; but on Saturday, over 50 pups decked out in their spooky best, haunted downtown streets.

Some of the furry spooks came from out of town.

Brian Gillespie and Rosie of Arnprior, Ont. have been part of other marches, most recently the Queen’s Jubilee.

"She’s 14 months old, she likes to dress up and she’s a lobster today," Gillespie said. "It’s fun, Corgis are like the clowns of the dog world."

Martin Mandeanu brought Stella to join the march, his companion for two and a half years. She is dressed up as a horse with a rider on her back.

"She’s got big attitude, very bossy but extremely cuddly and friendly," Mandeanu said. "She’s a small dog, easy to manage and when you take her for a walk she introduces you to people."

The walk attracting over 50 pups and more than 100 humans. The three-block route took them to the National War Memorial, where the costumed canines posed for pictures and treats.