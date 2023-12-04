Snowy commute, parking ban in effect Monday morning
Commuters should expect a wintry mix of heavy snow and some freezing rain as they head out the door on Monday morning.
Environment Canada says snow is expected to taper off today with additional snowfall amounts near 5 cm expected.
A winter storm warning and travel advisory that were in effect early Monday have been called off.
Conditions remain icy and drivers should remain cautious on the roads.
The high temperatures will remain around the freezing point with a wind chill of minus 4 C.
Light snow will continue into tonight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
OC Transpo
Buses, Line 1 and ParaTranspo are operating. Some service delays may occur. The agency recommends planning trips in advance and allowing extra time for trips.
School bus cancellations
All buses are cancelled for Ottawa and Renfrew County English and French school boards. The Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario buses are also cancelled.
Buses in the north and central zones of the Tri-Board are cancelled while those in the Kingston and Belleville areas remain open.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
Winter Parking Ban
Ottawa Bylaw says a winter weather parking ban will be in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to assist crews cleaning city streets.
Winter weather parking bans are issued when snowfall amounts of more than 7 cm are forecast and can apply to overnight or daytime hours.
Vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a parking ban may be ticketed and towed. A list of available parking for residents is on the city's website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
More than 106,000 homes in Quebec are without electricity after Environment Canada reported nearly 25 cm of snow had fallen across the province.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
LIVE @ 11 a.m. ET Lawyer of Bernardo victims' families to appear before House committee today
Tim Danson, the lawyer and legal counsel for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were killed by Paul Bernardo, will appear via videoconference before the House of Commons public safety committee today.
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail and moves to Canada
One of Hong Kong's best-known pro-democracy activists who moved to Canada to pursue her studies said she would not return to the city to meet her bail conditions, becoming the latest politician to flee Hong Kong under Beijing's crackdown on dissidents.
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a 'potent and impactful storm' is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, thousands without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
-
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist for April Wine, dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.
Toronto
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
-
At least 4 under-construction homes destroyed in Burlington, Ont. blaze
At least four under-construction homes in Burlington, Ont. have been destroyed after a structure fire early Monday morning.
-
TTC says multiple downtown routes on diversion this week due to repairs
Some of the TTC’s busiest surface routes will be on diversion this week to allow crews to carry out water main repairs.
Montreal
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
More than 106,000 homes in Quebec are without electricity after Environment Canada reported nearly 25 cm of snow had fallen across the province.
-
Free express bus as work continues on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The #40 express bus from Vaudreuil to Terminus Cote-Vertu will be free of charge 'until further notice' to help mitigate traffic as work continues on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
-
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Northern Ontario
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
-
'It's a tradition': Demand growing for real Christmas trees ahead of holiday season
Families looking to choose a real Christmas tree as the centrepiece of their holiday decorations should start thinking about acting fast because the demand is growing.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
London
-
Assault at Point Edward Christmas Village festivities
When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.
-
Cause of high-rise fire under investigation in London
The fire reportedly originated in an attached parking garage, where it then spread to the lower floors.
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
Winnipeg
-
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
-
Cross-border sugar donation for Winnipeg church stopped by Canadian customs
A Winnipeg church's attempt to spread holiday cheer amid a nationwide sugar shortage took an unexpected turn as their 500-pound sugar donation was turned away at the U.S. border this week.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian and young child struck while crossing a Kitchener street
A Cambridge man and a young child were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Kitchener street.
-
Toy Mountain continues to grow with donations from Doon Toy Drive
With Christmas quickly approaching, Toy Mountain got a little taller Saturday thanks to the 7th annual Doon Toy Drive in Kitchener.
-
Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS
A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.
Calgary
-
Mötley Crüe coming to Calgary: Iconic band to play during Stampede
One of the world's most celebrated rock bands will be taking the stage at the Calgary Stampede next year.
-
Calgary Transit’s Red Line reopens after closures
After more than a week of alternate routes, passengers of the Red Line were able to resume their regular route Monday morning.
-
Manslaughter could be hard to prove in Edmonton officer shooting, experts say
Manslaughter charges against a man accused of selling a gun to a 16-year-old boy who took his own life after fatally shooting two Edmonton police officers is an unusual case that might be difficult to prove, legal experts say.
Saskatoon
-
Family seeks justice as Saskatchewan Mountie goes to trial for first-degree murder
Brett Herman thinks back fondly on his childhood, running outside his grandfather's house in northern Saskatchewan with his younger brother chasing behind.
-
Saskatoon sisters share the stage in Royal Winnipeg Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
Blake and Cooper Robinson, sisters united by their passion for ballet, are set to grace the stage together in a rendition of the classic ballet play, The Nutcracker.
-
Sask. refinery fights order to reinstate two workers fired for refusing COVID-19 testing policy
A Regina employer is asking the court to quash a provincial arbitrator’s order to reinstate two employees who were fired for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy.
Edmonton
-
Man killed by Edmonton police; watchdog investigating
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
-
Manslaughter could be hard to prove in Edmonton officer shooting, experts say
Manslaughter charges against a man accused of selling a gun to a 16-year-old boy who took his own life after fatally shooting two Edmonton police officers is an unusual case that might be difficult to prove, legal experts say.
-
3 crashes prompt warning about QE II conditions south of Edmonton
Driving conditions are to blame for at least three crashes on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway south of Edmonton Sunday night, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver doctor disappointed by B.C.'s plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
Last week, the B.C. government announced it would create a separate clinical space for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, but Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman says that it’s not a compromise.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a 'potent and impactful storm' is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death in Heritage neighbourhood
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Sask. refinery fights order to reinstate two workers fired for refusing COVID-19 testing policy
A Regina employer is asking the court to quash a provincial arbitrator’s order to reinstate two employees who were fired for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy.