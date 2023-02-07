Snow, ice pellets and risk of freezing rain Tuesday afternoon

A mix of winter weather will likely slow down the evening commute in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast is calling for snow, heavy at times, mixed with ice pellets Tuesday afternoon. There will also be a risk of freezing rain.

There will be between 2 to 4 centimetres of snow and ice accretion by this evening.

The forecast high is -1 C and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 this afternoon.

After the snow ends, there will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle this evening, changing to a 30 per cent of flurries after midnight.

Temperatures will rise to 2 C this evening before falling overnight.

It will be slightly warmer in the capital on Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 with the wind chill tomorrow morning.

Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be -8 C.

Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark again on Thursday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 1 C.