OTTAWA -- A fresh blanket of snow has slowed down the morning commute in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada reports 5 cm of snow fell overnight at the Ottawa Airport, with another 2 cm of snow expected by 12 p.m.

In Ottawa, the snow covered roads and sidewalks. The City of Ottawa says its fleet of equipment has been deployed to focus on clearing/salting major roads and sidewalks for the commute.

Outside of Ottawa, the storm forced officials to cancel school buses for the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. Buses are still running today for school boards in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police are reminding drivers to clear the snow off the entire vehicle before leaving your parking spot.

Clear snow from your entire car so you can see and be seen on the road. #otttraffic

Rappelez-vous l'importance de voir et d'être vu. Enlevez toute la neige sur votre véhicule. #ottcircule pic.twitter.com/eKSOkqhqfg — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 16, 2020

