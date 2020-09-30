Advertisement
Ottawa Police investigate break and enters at three Ottawa buildings
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:05PM EDT
Ottawa Police investigate break and enters at three different buildings in Centretown and ByWard Market areas. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for three male suspects in connection to several break and enters over the past month.
Police say the thefts occurred at three different buildings in the Centretown and ByWard Market areas.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these males is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.