Smiths Falls man facing sexual offence charge
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 2:32PM EST
OTTAWA -- A Smiths Falls man is facing a charge of invitation to sexual touching of a minor in connection to an alleged incident last fall.
Smiths Falls police say the investigation revealed the alleged incident happened in the fall of 2020.
The suspect is also charged with failing to comply with a condition of a previous undertaking release order.
Police say the name of the suspect will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.