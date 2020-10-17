OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Seventy new cases marks a slight decrease in the number of daily new cases, after 99 cases were reported on Friday by Ottawa Public Health and 93 cases were reported on Thursday.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,969 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

From Oct. 11 to 17 inclusive, Ottawa saw an average of 85 new COVID-19 cases per day, down from an average of 106 cases per day from Oct. 4-10.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 301 residents. Seventeen people have died from COVID-19 in October.

Across Ontario, there were 805 new cases of COVID-19, following four days of daily case counts in the 700s.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One more person was admitted to an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 48 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital:

nine are in their 90s or older (0 in ICU);

eight are in their 80s (0 in ICU);

twelve are in their 70s (3 in ICU);

ten are in their 60s (3 in ICU);

six are in their 50s (2 in ICU);

two are in their 40s (0 in ICU);

one is in their 30s (0 in ICU); and

there are no people under the age of 30 currently in the hospital or in the ICU.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 decreased slightly on Saturday.

There are 785 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 792 active cases on Friday. In the past week, the number of active cases has fallen, overall, from 847 on Oct. 10.

A total of 4,883 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

The Ontario government says 44,722 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide in the past 24 hours. The backlog of tests still under investigation sits at 33,630.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,938 swabs were taken at assessment centres in the city on Oct. 15, and 3,800 lab tests were performed. 1,852 people in Ottawa are still waiting for COVID-19 test results, as of Oct. 15.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (374 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (632 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (1,306 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (810 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 14 new cases (771 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (676 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (474 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (305 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (368 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (253 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its region on Saturday, for 411 total cases since the pandemic began.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported one new case for a total of 66 cumulative cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported four new cases on Saturday for 170 total cases.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for 414 total cases since the pandemic began.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday, for a total of 76 cases.

Forty-five new cases were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec on Saturday, for a total of 2,008 lab-confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 74 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at a Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton location, Farley Mowat Public School and the Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W wing.

The outbreak at École publique Le Transit Le CAP has ended.

There is one active community outbreak at an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-06 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-07 Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12 Centre parascholaire Alpha Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (5) [NEW] Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Farley Mowat Public School (NEW) Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Portobello Early Learning Centre Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Luke School St. Peter High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Hillel Lodge Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W (NEW) Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor The Ravines retirement home Rideau Place Rooming House Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation Villa Marconi Walk of Grace Residential Services Waterford Retirement Community West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Wildpine Retirement Home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).